Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $63,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $121,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

