Huntington National Bank Buys 213,143 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 217.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,143 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $111,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.53.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

