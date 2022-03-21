Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $82,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $588.11. 32,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,649. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

