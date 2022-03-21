Head-To-Head Analysis: Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) versus Its Peers

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kingsway Financial Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingsway Financial Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 711 3071 2726 157 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Kingsway Financial Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kingsway Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 3.98% 4.45% 0.95%

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million -$340,000.00 -558,000.00 Kingsway Financial Services Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -8,013.40

Kingsway Financial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services rivals beat Kingsway Financial Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

