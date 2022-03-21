Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,635,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 462,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 403,606 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. 39,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.69. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.