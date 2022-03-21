Reviewing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin 1.33% 3.31% 2.07% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -126.12% -93.21% -47.08%

34.2% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amarin and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 0 3 0 2.50 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amarin presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 185.02%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.54%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarin.

Volatility and Risk

Amarin has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarin and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $583.19 million 2.09 $7.73 million $0.03 102.70 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $42.29 million 4.52 -$35.58 million ($1.72) -3.23

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals. AVEO Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amarin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amarin beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

