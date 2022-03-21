Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 112,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 12,865,461 shares.The stock last traded at $80.29 and had previously closed at $79.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.