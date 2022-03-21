Corbenic Partners LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.78. 36,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.