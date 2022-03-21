Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $191.18. 16,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,187. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average of $186.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

