Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $350.09. 6,748,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,292. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

