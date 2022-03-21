Goodwin Daniel L Acquires Shares of 700 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $72,348,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $276.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

