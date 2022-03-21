Goodwin Daniel L Sells 500 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in VMware were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

