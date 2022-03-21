Founders Capital Management Sells 166 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.63. 109,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

