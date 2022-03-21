Rewardiqa (REW) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $29,195.45 and approximately $25.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00072711 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

