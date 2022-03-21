Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $654,911.71 (MNE)

Minereum (MNE) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $654,911.71 and $44,727.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00036110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00108767 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,906,159 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

