Brokerages Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $870.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $856.50 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $600.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,458. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

