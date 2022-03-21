$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.26 million and the highest is $70.03 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

CPLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

