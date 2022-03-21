Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. II-VI posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $669,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

