Goodwin Daniel L Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $567.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,715. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

