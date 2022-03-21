Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $553.25. 108,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.39 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.65.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

