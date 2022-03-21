Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.85.
About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.