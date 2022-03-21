Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

