Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to post $120.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nautilus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,230. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.