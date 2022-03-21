Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.52. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 2,769 shares traded.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

