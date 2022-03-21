The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 251,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 367,633 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 41,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. 13,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

