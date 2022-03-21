Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.44. 353,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,240,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

