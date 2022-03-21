Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.50, but opened at 4.50. Offerpad shares last traded at 5.42, with a volume of 13,026 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

Get Offerpad alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.82.

Offerpad ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Offerpad will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.