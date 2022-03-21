Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 621,936 shares.The stock last traded at $93.30 and had previously closed at $93.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.