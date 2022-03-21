ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Gap Down to $24.43

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $23.35. ZimVie shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 1,585 shares changing hands.

ZIMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.