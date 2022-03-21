iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $449.69 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

