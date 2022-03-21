Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.54. 417,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,791,943. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

