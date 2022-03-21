Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.07% of Vistra worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 127.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.26. 76,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.