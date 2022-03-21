Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.21% of Arcosa worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.26. 3,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

