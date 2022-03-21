21,906 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 1,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,383. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.