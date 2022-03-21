Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.63. 53,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

