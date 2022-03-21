International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $296,539,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $532.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,834. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $576.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

