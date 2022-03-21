FairGame Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. FairGame has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $834,025.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001475 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004383 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00046853 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FAIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.