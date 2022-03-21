$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $39,039,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 37,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

