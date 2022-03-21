$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post $21.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $29.77 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $15.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.17. 30,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,796. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

