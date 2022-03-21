International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $567.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,715. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.89 and its 200-day moving average is $515.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

