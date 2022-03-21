International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NYSE NOC traded up $13.34 on Monday, hitting $441.29. 17,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $307.31 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.