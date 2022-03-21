Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Buys 50 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £138.50 ($180.10).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 21st, Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($179.77).
- On Friday, December 24th, Ken Murphy purchased 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($179.77).
Shares of LON TSCO traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 277.97 ($3.61). The company had a trading volume of 4,322,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,564. The company has a market capitalization of £21.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 219.40 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.49.
Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
