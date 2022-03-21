Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Buys 50 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £138.50 ($180.10).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($179.77).

On Friday, December 24th, Ken Murphy purchased 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($179.77).

Shares of LON TSCO traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 277.97 ($3.61). The company had a trading volume of 4,322,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,564. The company has a market capitalization of £21.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 219.40 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.49.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.17).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

