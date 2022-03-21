Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00212077 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00421087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

