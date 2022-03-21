Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,709. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.21.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

