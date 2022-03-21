DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.79. 46,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $816,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 127.9% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.