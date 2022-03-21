International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.50. 7,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

