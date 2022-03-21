Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

