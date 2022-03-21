Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 3.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.35 and last traded at $81.30. 247,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,187,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

