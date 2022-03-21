Barclays Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

VNA traded down €1.55 ($1.70) on Monday, reaching €45.77 ($50.30). The company had a trading volume of 5,295,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.38.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

