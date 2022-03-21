Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.38. 1,333,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

