Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.96

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 8514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.
